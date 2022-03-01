BOSTON (CBS) – It wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Bazaar Supermarket in Boston say they can no longer be silent. “We are against war. Our hearts are with the people in Ukraine,” said co-owner Sabina Roytman.

They posted a note on their doors, telling customers they will be pulling Russian goods and imports from the shelves.

“We would like this war to stop – it’s the only reason. This is our part. It’s what we can do,” Roytman said. “I’m sure there will be some people who will not come here.”

They’ve also seen a show of support from customers like Joanne Parker who came to shop and to stand with Ukraine. “It’s really going to be hard. It’s rough. We just all have to stick together,” Parker said.

The owner of Pit Stop BBQ in Wakefield is from Ukraine. He has the Ukrainian flag proudly on display in front of the business. He says thoughts and prayers are nice, but they don’t go far enough.

“What helps is personal protections, weapons, aid, medical supplies. That’s what helps. The longer our government in the United States waits – the more people will die,” said Rotislav Penek, owner of Pit Stop BBQ.

What also helps is compassion for those fleeing for their lives in Penek’s home country. “The biggest thing is right now refugees, making sure they’re taken care of in western Ukraine,” Penek said.

While supporting Ukrainian businesses here helps, it’s only a part of the solution. “Not only us, on the political side, the diplomatic side – we all need to make this effort to have it stop,” Roytman said.