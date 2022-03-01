SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who traveled to New Hampshire to meet a woman he met online hid in her attic, photographed her while sleeping, stole some of her underwear, and attempted to place a tracking device on her car, prosecutors said.
Court documents made public Monday revealed details of charges against the man who was arrested after police found him on the roof of the woman’s home earlier this month.
Mauricio Damian Guerrero is facing two Class A felony counts of nighttime burglary of a home following his February 9 arrest. He is also charged with two Class B felony counts of daytime burglary.
The documents indicate Guerrero met the victim on the paid subscription website OnlyFans and drove about 350 miles to the woman’s home.
Somersworth police said Guerrero broke into the woman’s home, stole her house key and had a duplicate key made. He came and went from the home several times, once photographing the woman while asleep, and spent time in the attic where police found personal items including a tracking device he intended to place in the woman’s vehicle, police said.
The Associated Press could not find a phone number for the man and his attorney didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.
Guerrero was released on $2,500 cash bail against the wishes of prosecutors.
