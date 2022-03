MLB Extends Deadline To End Lockout Hoping To Start Season On TimeMajor League Baseball extended its deadline for salvaging opening day and a 162-game season until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Jake DeBrusk's Hat Trick Sends Streaking Bruins Past Kings, 7-0Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Report: No 'Bad Blood' Between Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels Over Assistant Coaches Heading To VegasGiven Bill Belichick's past comments about coaches taking away his assistants upon getting a job elsewhere, it was fair to wonder how the Patriots' head coach felt about Josh McDaniels hiring away three members of New England's offensive coaching staff.

Celtics Officially Sign G League Sharpshooter Matt Ryan To Two-Way ContractNo, not that Matt Ryan.

Julian Edelman Posts Support For Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyyJulian Edelman took to social media on Monday to post his support for the people of Ukraine and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.