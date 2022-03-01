BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,209 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 62 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.88%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,540,735. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,748.
There were 51,017 total new tests reported.
There are 394 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 70 patients currently in intensive care.