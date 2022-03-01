BOSTON (CBS) – It’s March 1 and that means meteorological winter is over! Overall, this winter was slightly warmer and snowier than average in Boston, oddly enough Worcester finished well below their seasonal snowfall average.
This could be the first time in nearly 50 years that Boston finishes the season with more snow than Worcester!
So here are some things to look forward to in March:
- Warming temperatures: average highs go from 42 to 50 degrees.
- Start of daylight saving time: March 13.
- Start of astronomical spring: March 20.
- First 7 p.m. sunset: March 24.
As for the next few days, there are some rain showers on tap for Tuesday night, mainly between 8 p.m. and midnight.
The pick of the week is Wednesday, with highs in the 40s with a good deal of sunshine.
Expect some light snow early Thursday morning. It tapers off around 7-to-8 a.m. but could leave scattered coatings to an inch here and there.
It will be colder again Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 30s.
As for the weekend, it will be cool and dry Saturday with some light rain and mix possible Sunday, but it’s not looking like anything major.