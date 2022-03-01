DAVISVILLE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying luxury cars from Germany to Rhode Island has sunk in the mid-Atlantic nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board.
The ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said the Felicity Ace sank Tuesday about 250 miles off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed. A salvage team had put out the fire.
The fire broke out in the cargo hold of the 656-foot-long ship.
The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles. Suspicion on what started the fire has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles. But authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.
A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out.
