BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is expanding its pilot program to make three MBTA buses free on some of the busiest routes in the city. Starting Tuesday, Routes 23, 28, and 29 are fare-free.

The move expands the original Route 28 pilot program, which first became fare-free for a trial period during Mayor Kim Janey’s administration.

This two-year-old pilot in partnership with the MBTA is funded by an $8 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by the City Council back in December.

Boston’s Chief of Streets said the plan is to see how the program affects people’s travel decisions over the next two years.

They hope fare-free buses help ease congestion and speed up bus service by enabling all-door boarding.

Riders will still have to pay for transfers to other routes.

Route 23 goes from Ashmont to Dorchester Center, Grove Hall, and Ruggles Station.

Route 28 runs from Mattapan Square to Ruggles Station through Nubian Square and Roxbury Crossing.

Route 29 goes from Mattapan Square up Blue Hill Avenue to Jackson Square.

Mayor Michelle Wu plans to take a fare-free bus to a press conference Tuesday morning.