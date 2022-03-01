BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Board of Health will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of COVID policies, including the indoor mask mandate that remains in place throughout the city.

The board is slated to hold a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu will be among those speaking at the meeting.

The meeting is planned to “discuss the City’s ongoing COVID-19 policies, including the order requiring face coverings.”

“There is still much work to be done to ensure an equitable recovery,” the Board of Health said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “Many of the City’s most vulnerable residents lack the resources necessary to protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus. Both the Board of Health and BPHC will continue to work ensure all residents are safe from COVID-19. As Boston emerges from the recent surge and BPHC continues to reevaluate the public health measures put in place to address it, BPHC will plan for the possibility of future surges”

An indoor mask mandate has been in place for most public locations since August 2021. The city recently dropped its requirement for restaurants, gyms, and large venues to check customers’ proof of vaccination at the door.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip. As a result, the CDC said most Americans live in places where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks.

Many Massachusetts schools returned from February break with no mask mandate in place for the first time in nearly two years. Boston, however, opted not to drop its mask mandate in schools.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a Tuesday event that COVID metrics are heading in “the right direction.” She was asked if there is any specific action she hopes to see following the Board of Health meeting.

“We’ve seen some recommendation coming from the CDC around masks. We’ve seen some cities and states around the country starting to take action now that cases are lower and transmission is lower,” Wu said. “This is really an opportunity for the Boston Public Health Commission and the Board of Health to share out and to communicate the information and thought processes as we make those longer term plans.”