NEEDHAM (CBS) – Messages meant to inspire, show solidarity, and spread awareness. They’re part of a social media campaign that launched Monday called “Artists for Ukraine.”

It was started by Ukrainian-born Igor Golyak, who said, “it could be an image, it could a poem, it could be a song, it could be anything you could do to provide some warmth.” Golyak now lives in Needham, saying, “I was born in Kiev, we left in ‘89. This is unimaginable. This is unimaginable.”

He serves as the Artistic Director of Arlekin Players Theatre, which he founded in 2009.

“All of the founding members and actors are immigrants from Russia, from Ukraine, from Lithuania like me, and other parts of the former Soviet Union,” said Arlekin Players Theatre company member Rimma Gluzman.

The idea for the campaign started when Golyak was sent images of a black box theatre in Ukraine, which has been transformed into a bomb shelter. He couldn’t help but notice similarities with his own theatre here in Needham. In a video to start the campaign, Golyak shares, “this could be us. This is us. I’m sending a message from our theatre to your theatre, a message of hope. We are with you, we stand with you.”

“It was just a shock because this theatre could be these pictures. This is their stage and they just put some yoga mats and this where their kids are sleeping, this is where they’re sleeping,” said Golyak.

It’s images like these that hit home for Igor and members of the theatre company. They hope the campaign will raise funds for immediate humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“I do believe that arts have much more power than people realize. If we see somebody and it touches our heart, that’s when we feel connection,” said Gluzman.

“Artists can help bring that change and inspire people to donate. Also send a message of hope to the people of Ukraine. That we know about them, we feel for them, and we want to help them as much as can,” said Golyak.