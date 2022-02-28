BOSTON (CBS) – Preston Settles, the 15-year-old who collapsed earlier this month while playing in a basketball game, has died, his family announced Monday.

Settles was playing in a game at the Brooks School in North Andover on February 5 when he went to the bench to catch his breath before he collapsed and stopped breathing.

CPR was performed and he was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was on an automatic CPR machine and breathing tube for an hour. It took hours to get his heart beating again before he was MedFlighted to Tufts Medical Center where he was put on life support. He was later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital where he passed away Sunday.

Settles was from Newton and was a freshman at the Brooks School.

“Our wonderful, previously healthy, handsome, and perpetually happy son Preston Blair Settles has transitioned to his next journey. During the last twenty two days after collapsing on a basketball court in North Andover, MA, he has been nothing less than a spartan fighter up until the very end,” said a statement from the family.

“We want to thank our dear sweet Preston for being a an amazing son and incredible human being during his short fifteen years on this earth. Hats off to you buddy for living it LARGE and maximizing your time. Those that know you well, know that you were awesome, smart, hard worker, adventurous, funny, a true friend, and a loving brother,” it continued.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 4, at Trinity Church in Copley Square. Viewing hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service immediately following.