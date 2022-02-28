BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have one two-way spot to fill on their roster, and are reportedly turning to a G-League sharpshooter to fill it. Boston is reportedly planning on signing Matt Ryan of the Grand Rapids Gold, as reported by Marc Stein on Sunday night.
No, we're not talking about that Matt Ryan. This Matt Ryan is not also the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons and a Boston College alum.
This Matt Ryan is a solid shooter with size, standing at 6-foot-7 and knocking down 39 percent of his triples in 16 G League games this season. The 24-year-old from White Plains, New York bounced around in college, starting at Notre Dame for two years followed by a year at Vanderbilt. He finished his collegiate career at Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2019-20, where Ryan scored a career-best 15.4 points off .423/.359/.879 shooting splits over 33 games for the Mocs.
Ryan has averaged 18.6 points along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gold in the G League this season. He had signed with the Denver Nuggets in late September, but was waived ahead of the 2021-22 season.
He likely won’t play much for the Celtics the rest of the way, but Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka will now get a look at a potential sharpshooter for down the road. Whenever Ryan inks his deal with Boston, the Celtics will have one standard roster spot left vacant.