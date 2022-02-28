Report: No 'Bad Blood' Between Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels Over Assistant Coaches Heading To VegasGiven Bill Belichick's past comments about coaches taking away his assistants upon getting a job elsewhere, it was fair to wonder how the Patriots' head coach felt about Josh McDaniels hiring away three members of New England's offensive coaching staff.

Celtics Officially Sign G League Sharpshooter Matt Ryan To Two-Way ContractNo, not that Matt Ryan.

Julian Edelman Posts Support For Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyyJulian Edelman took to social media on Monday to post his support for the people of Ukraine and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sebastian Lletget Makes His Mark On Revolution In New England DebutSebastian Lletget made it clear when he landed with the Revolution that wanted to make his presence felt. The midfielder didn't take long to make his mark on his new club.

Report: MLB Takes 'More Threatening Tone' With Players, Willing To Miss Full Month Of GamesIf you were hoping that MLB and the players' union would find some common ground and reach an agreement by Monday's deadline ... some bad news came in on Monday afternoon.