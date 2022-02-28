What Will Patriots Do With J.C. Jackson This Offseason?The Patriots have a decision to make on J.C. Jackson. Will Bill Belichick use the franchise tag on the team's star cornerback, or let him walk this offseason.

Dolphins Reportedly Wanted To Pursue Tom Brady As Quarterback, Partial Owner This OffseasonThe Miami Dolphins have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. They're sure to stay there a while longer.

Major League Baseball's Deadline To End Lockout, Start Season On Time Is MondayManagement says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday's negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

Brissett, Pacers Hot From Long Range, Beat Celtics 128-107Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics' seven-game road winning streak ended.

Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins Beat Sharks For Fourth Straight WinBrad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.