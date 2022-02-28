BOSTON (CBS) – Kevin Hayden grew up in Boston and was the son of a civic leader who spent a lifetime honoring the contributions of Black Americans. Now he’s the interim Suffolk County District Attorney.

“I remember my feet hitting the ground the next day after the governor made the announcement and thought, ‘Oh my God. I’m the D.A. I can’t believe this,'” he told WBZ-TV.

Hayden said calling his dad, Robert, was his first order of business.

“My dad was at the point of dementia. He is very child-like at times. When I told him I wasn’t sure he would understand, but he did, and said ‘Wow, that’s a really serious job.’ We both laughed and talked for a few minutes, I think it meant a lot to him.”

Hayden calls his father a guiding light. He died last month after a long illness leaving a legacy of public service. A former president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, Robert was also a well known Black historian.

“For us Black history was all day, every day. My father always loved Black History Month where the whole world and the nation focused on the achievement of African-Americans and on the American culture and society,” he told WBZ.

Those teachings and his own life experiences are now shaping his plans for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

“I think we all know this, our criminal justice system must be and demands to be, more equitable and fair. I see inequity for people of color in every area of life not just the legal system,” Hayden said.

As for the progressive policies of his predecessor Rachael Rollins, and prosecuting low level crimes, Hayden said “we can’t incarcerate our way into public safety. There must be and continue to be alternatives and options to keep people out of the criminal justice system. If you have a drug addiction, if you are homeless if you have mental health issues, we see a lot of that in the system, we have to deal with other factors that frankly aren’t criminal.”

Hayden says his focus will be on engaging with the community and building trust, recognizing the emphasis has to be on going after those engaging in serious crime and getting illegal guns off the street to make neighborhoods safer. All the while, he will be guided by his father and the values he instilled in him “to do this job and do it well and hopefully make a difference.”

Hayden is finishing the rest of Rollins’ term and is running for election to a full term in November.