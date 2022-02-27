BOSTON (CBS) — On a cold blustery Sunday, thousands gathered in the streets of Boston to show their support for Ukraine.

“The mission here is to show the world we are united and to bring unity among ourselves. It is to show that we support each other, we love each other, and most of all, we love and support our families back home,” said organizer Diana Zlotnikova.

With their voices raised, they marched down the streets of Newbury and Boylston holding up signs, flags, and heart-shaped balloons to show their love for those suffering in the Russian invasion.

“Hate will always lose to love. In these unbearable days, the heart of every Ukrainian, whether in the homeland or separated by the ocean, beats as one,” Zlotnikova said to the crowd.

Many attendees have families in Ukraine. They FaceTimed with them to show they are not alone — there a lot of people here in Boston supporting them.

“They’re hoping that God and the blessed Virgin Mary are going to protect them,” said Marika Hartnett while on FaceTime with her cousin Ola in Ukraine. Ola did not hold back her tears as she saw the crowd from half around world.

People young and old took part in the demonstration that lasted hours. But they know the fight does not stop here.

“It’s amazing so many people out to show their support for Ukraine. It’s a beautiful country, it’s an independent country and it should stay out of Russian hands,” one man said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many Ukrainians suffering at the hands of Putin,” said Tania Lisowski, who has family in Ukraine.

“The message to our elected officials: we have got to get moving faster. This is another 1939 and we got to get this thing stopped,” another man said.