BROCKTON (CBS) – The return from this year’s February break is bringing a notable change for public schools across Massachusetts.
Effective Monday, the statewide mandate requiring almost all K-12 students and staff to wear masks in school buildings will be lifted.
Some districts like Boston and Cambridge are opting to keep the mandate in place.
Dozens of districts are choosing to align with the state’s new guidance.
Among them is Brockton, which will make masks optional as of Monday. Superintendent of Schools Michael Thomas joined WBZ-TV on Sunday to discuss what went into the decision.
“I’m happy to say I supported the decision. I think it’s time for masks to come off and for us to see the smiling faces of our kids,” Thomas said. “Just short of two years now, and I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a great day. I’m really happy people are going to have the option to not wear masks, or wear masks if they want to.”