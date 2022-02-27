BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is taking steps to ensure better communication with other states in cases like the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

This comes after a scathing report found several mistakes made by child service workers in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

A Massachusetts court asked the New Hampshire Department of Children, Youth, and Families to conduct a home review on the girl, but it was never done before the court awarded custody to the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery.

In 2019, when Montgomery told DCYF staffers in New Hampshire that the girl now lived with her mother, a worker never got in touch with that mother to verify Harmony’s whereabouts.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Massachusetts DCYF said:

“As the tragic circumstances of the Harmony Montgomery case unfold, it is clear that the communication processes across state lines should be improved in child welfare cases. The New England state child welfare commissioners are in the early stages of developing an information sharing agreement to improve communication and collaboration concerning child welfare cases that cross New England state lines. This case has also made clear that better supports are needed for children that come before the courts, and the Baker-Polito Administration has proposed $50 million to ensure that every child is appointed a guardian ad litem to advocate singularly for their best interests and well-being at all times throughout court permanency proceedings.”

Adam Montgomery is being held on child endangerment charges.

Despite several searches and pleas for information, police said there’s still no trace of the little girl.