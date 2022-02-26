CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Hundreds of Harvard students gathered on campus Saturday in support of Ukraine and joined together in denouncing Russia’s invasion of the country this week.

They say Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine must end.

Harvard sophmore Nika Ruzenko says her family is in danger. She shared with WBZ-TV cell phone video of attacks outside her parents home.

“Currently, my parents are hiding in the basement with my older brother and his family, including my little nephew, because Kyiv is constantly shelled by Russian missiles,” said Ruzenko.

She is in constant communication with her family. Since the bombing began, she admits she has not been able to focus on school.

“Whenever the sirens go off, they have flee immediately,” said Ruzenko. “I just stopped doing my academics. And I’m very grateful to all of my friends here at Harvard who support me.”

Taisa Kuyak says her family had to flee from Russian troops back in 2014. Now it’s happening all over again.

“Hundreds are dying,” said Kuyak. “Buildings are being bombed.”

Students from Harvard and MIT had the opportunity to speak at the rally and share their stories.

“Call your representatives. Call them and urge for stronger sanctions,” one speaker said. “We must supply with more weapons and help Ukraine.”

The rally was followed by a short march around campus and Ukrainian chants.