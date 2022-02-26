TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck by a plow truck in Tewksbury late Friday night.
Tewksbury Police say the accident happened a little after 9 p.m. on Main Street. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking along the side of the road when they were hit by a plow truck.
The truck was not plowing at the time.
The pedestrian was first treated by first responders and then taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment. As of Saturday night, their exact status is not known.
As of Saturday night, the incident is still under investigation.
Tewksbury was hit with over seven inches of snow on Friday.