PORTLAND, Ore. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (0-0-1, 1 pt.) opened the 2022 Major League Soccer season with a 2-2 draw on the road against the Timbers (0-0-1, 1 pt.) on Saturday night. Brandon Bye netted New England’s first goal of the season with a powerful header in the 41st minute, assisted by Carles Gil, to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead at halftime. Newcomer Sebastian Lletget added a 63rd-minute tally in his Revolution debut.

Three of the Revolution’s key offseason acquisitions – Lletget, defender Omar Gonzalez, and forward Jozy Altidore – made their Revolution debuts in the contest. Gonzalez, who collected his 240th MLS start, led the Revolution with two shots on target in addition to four clearances. Altidore entered the match as a 79th-minute substitute to see out the draw.

Brandon Bye scored the first goal of the game in the 41st minute, rising up to meet Carles Gil’s corner kick and sending his headed shot off the underside of the crossbar. Portland midfielder Dairon Asprilla tied the game in the 61st minute, before Lletget reclaimed the lead for New England just two minutes later. DeJuan Jones registered the primary assist on Lletget’s goal, with Tommy McNamara also picking up an assist. Portland’s Yimmi Chara delivered the game-tying goal on a bicycle kick in the 78th minute.

With tonight’s result, New England extends its unbeaten streak in the Pacific Time Zone to 11 matches since 2016. The Revolution’s all-time record against the Timbers shifts to 1-2-8, including five consecutive draws. New England has opened the season on the road in 14 consecutive years.

The Revolution return home to Gillette Stadium for the 2022 home opener on Saturday, March 5 against FC Dallas. The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. CBS Boston’s exclusive pregame coverage live from Foxborough begins with “Revolution Kickoff” at 1:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38.