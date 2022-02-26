CBS News BostonWatch Now
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Liquor Stores will no longer be selling Russian alcohol.

On Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he signed an executive order instructing the stores to “begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.”

Sununu tweeted the announcement.

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” the governor continued.

