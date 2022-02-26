CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Liquor Stores will no longer be selling Russian alcohol.
On Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he signed an executive order instructing the stores to “begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.”
Sununu tweeted the announcement.
This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.
New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. 🇺🇦
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 26, 2022
“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” the governor continued.