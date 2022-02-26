BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A 19-year-old has died after the work van he was driving crashed into a tree in Barnstable Friday night. It happened on Race Lane in Marstons Mills around 8:30 p.m..
Police said the young Hyannis man was extricated from the van using specialized equipment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is not being released at this time.
No one else was involved in the crash.
According to police, the crash appears to be weather-related, but the investigation is in its early stages and is still ongoing.