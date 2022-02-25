WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester could get up to a foot of snow on Friday, and the storm has already gone through a metamorphosis. From light fluffy flakes early Friday morning to icy precipitation, it made for a messy situation on Route 9 in Worcester.
There were spin-outs and cars struggling to climb the steep incline.
“I’m just going to go all the way around and probably through the hospital, so it’s a little bit safer,” said one driver.
One 18-wheeler gave up and backed all the way down the hill.
“This is crazy. Too many cars were up there, so I can’t keep going. So now, I’m just stuck,” said another driver.
It caused such a traffic jam that police had to come help drivers out.
“I live right up the street, so I see it all the time. It’s definitely happening every time it snows,” said Joseph Baker.
It started out so light and fluffy in Worcester. It moved easily with a leaf blower or a broom. Then it changed, as sleet made for messy driving.
“It’s horrendous. It’s crazy. It’s a lot,” said Ben Sanchez.
There were 300 pieces of equipment out in Worcester Friday morning treating the roads.