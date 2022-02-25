BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend’s To Do List includes a newly-opened exhibit featuring work from a world-renowned artist, a virtual brunch in honor of Black history, and a bull riding competition in Worcester.
BANKSY ART EXHIBIT
A highly anticipated art exhibit is now open in Harvard Square and gives the public a rare chance to see works from a world-renowned artist in one spot. The touring exhibition, “The Art of Banksy,” features over 100 authentic Banksy pieces from private collectors.
https://www.banksyexhibit.com/boston/
When: Now through May 15
Where: 12 Palmer Street, Cambridge
Cost: Tickets start at $39.99
VIRTUAL BRUNCH IN HONOR OF BLACK HISTORY
On Sunday, join a virtual wine tasting, brunch, and conversation hosted by Chef Douglass Williams as part of the Community Through Hospitality initiative. All proceeds will be donated to The Steppingstone Foundation. Brunch packages for two can be ordered for pickup at Mida locations in Newton and the South End.
When: Sunday, February 27, 12-1pm
Where: Online
Cost: $90 (tickets available here)
PBR WORCESTER RUMBLE
The PBR Worcester Rumble is taking place this Saturday at the DCU Center. There you can find some of the best professional bull riders in the world. The action starts at 7 p.m. with 40 competitors, and one person will ultimately be declared the winner.
https://pbr.com/news/2021/11/pendleton-whisky-velocity-tour-rumbles-back-to-worcester-for-sixth-time-on-feb-26-2022/
When: Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: DCU Center, 50 Foster Street, Worcester
Cost: Prices vary depending on seating (tickets available here)