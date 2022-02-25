MILTON (CBS) – When Serhii Nikulin left Ukraine last fall to chase his American dream, he never could have predicted the nightmare that would take his home hostage.

“When you have a dream, you try everything to make this dream come true,” Nikulin said.

A Milton family is hosting the 17-year-old while he goes to school and plays hockey. But his heart is thousands of miles away.

“It’s pretty tough receiving all this information every single day, every single hour,” Nikulin said.

His parents, grandparents, and 10-year-old sister have fled to a shelter.

“When I see what is going on it gives me a hard time because I cannot support my family,” he said.

The images from his hometown Kharkiv are terribly painful – so much innocent suffering, destruction, and desperate prayers for peace.

“More attention, more help from the US government. I know the US can help,” he said.

There’s no way of knowing when he’ll safely hug his family again. But what is certain – the perseverance of his people.

“We have a beautiful country,” Nikulin said. “Ukraine will come back. Happy nation with big future for our kids. For our families to live in. It’s just right now; that it’s tough.”