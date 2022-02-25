Image: iStockphoto
ATHOL (CBS) — The two people killed in a head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol Wednesday were identified Friday as Thomas Prescott, 67, of Leominster, and Eric Shaw, 46, of Maynard.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Prescott was heading east when his car was hit head-on by Shaw’s car.
Prescott had been heading home from a family gathering in Vermont. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shaw died later at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, the D.A. said.
Traffic on Route 2 was shut down from around 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after the collision.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
The Office of the Chief Medical Officer will determine the official causes of death for both men.