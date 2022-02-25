TEMPLETON (CBS) — A driver braved the cold and snow while driving a convertible with the top down on Friday.
Video captured the unusual scene on Route 2 in Templeton.
It's clear it wasn't an easy ride for the convertible — or anyone else on the road.
A driver set out in a similar manner in Maine during a snowstorm there a few weeks ago.
“As I drove by, I observed the operator decked out in heavy winter gear. I love this person’s sense of adventure,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said while sharing a photo.