RUSSELL (CBS) — A tractor-trailer skidded on the snowy Mass Pike in Russell Friday and flipped over after crashing through a guardrail.
Massachusetts State Police said the driver was thrown from the truck after the crash, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
The guardrail has major damage and will take some time to fix.
Lane closures are expected to last for hours.
There have been accidents and spin-outs all over Massachusetts and New Hampshire this morning – and roads are anticipated to stay slippery into Saturday. Drive safe! https://t.co/6JwQYrNgiz pic.twitter.com/iwtwnqzJyG
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 25, 2022
