BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,329 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Friday and 29 additional deaths.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 2.13%, which is down from 2.21% a day ago.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,537,894. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,655.
There were 79,786 total new tests reported.
There are 483 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 93 patients currently in intensive care.