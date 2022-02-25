WEATHER ALERT:Parts Of Massachusetts To Get Up To A Foot Of Snow
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a familiar sight when it snows in New England – drivers who recklessly hit the road without first making sure that their cars are snow-free.

Massachusetts State Police shared a video Friday morning of a driver pulled over in Boston with a snow-covered roof.

“This guy was stopped because he is a danger to other motorists behind him,” police said. “Don’t be this guy.”

Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200 in Massachusetts.

In the video shared by police, a trooper from Troop H pleads with other drivers to “please clean off your cars.”

“He’s gonna stop short, it’s going to all cover up the front of his windshield, and he’s gonna get into a car accident,” the trooper said.

 

