BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a familiar sight when it snows in New England – drivers who recklessly hit the road without first making sure that their cars are snow-free.
Massachusetts State Police shared a video Friday morning of a driver pulled over in Boston with a snow-covered roof.
“This guy was stopped because he is a danger to other motorists behind him,” police said. “Don’t be this guy.”
Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200 in Massachusetts.
And of course, we have these drivers. This guy was stopped because he is danger to other motorists behind him. Don’t be this guy. pic.twitter.com/sa31pFszCX
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 25, 2022
In the video shared by police, a trooper from Troop H pleads with other drivers to “please clean off your cars.”
“He’s gonna stop short, it’s going to all cover up the front of his windshield, and he’s gonna get into a car accident,” the trooper said.