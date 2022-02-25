LITTLETON (CBS) – A Commuter Rail train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Littleton Friday afternoon. It happened on the MBTA’s Fitchburg Line.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one on the train was hurt.
Here’s a closer look at the scene in Littleton where the MBTA says a train hit a tractor trail. No injuries reported. #WBZ https://t.co/WNegBxlssM pic.twitter.com/02TZUG9Hig
— Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) February 25, 2022
Crews are working to remove the badly damaged trailer from the tracks at the King Street crossing. There are significant delays on the Commuter Rail in both directions.
No other details have been released.