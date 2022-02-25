WEATHER ALERT:As Snow Leaves, Below Freezing Temperatures Now The Main Concern
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LITTLETON (CBS) – A Commuter Rail train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Littleton Friday afternoon. It happened on the MBTA’s Fitchburg Line.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one on the train was hurt.

Crews are working to remove the badly damaged trailer from the tracks at the King Street crossing. There are significant delays on the Commuter Rail in both directions.

No other details have been released.

