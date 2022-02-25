BOSTON (CBS) – A moment in history as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman nominated to the US Supreme Court.
"It's just goosebumps," said Patrice Dixon, president of Massachusetts Black Women Attorneys. "It is something that's a long time in the making. In the essence, it makes you feel seen."
It’s a meaningful moment for Dixon to potentially see a justice who looks like her and has similar life experiences on the bench.
"She'll be able to look at cases in a different light. Not to say she won't be impartial, but there's something to be said to be a Black woman and dissecting cases in a certain way. So, for example, taking a deeper look at affirmative action," Dixon told WBZ-TV.
President Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer has ties to Massachusetts. Brown Jackson is a Harvard Law grad, a former public defender and now a source of inspiration to minority lawyers.
“Yes! This moment, I mean, for Black female attorneys especially is what we strive for,” explained attorney Desiree Murphy. “It means we have to continue to keep saying we are enough. We’re good enough.”
The 51-year-old will need support from all 50 Senate Democrats and if confirmed, Dixon said Brown Jackson could offer a valuable perspective.
“Oftentimes we have these cases that are coming through and the decision maker does not represent or replicate the full fabric of the American society,” said Dixon. “By having her voice there, given her background and experience – it’ll expand on that.”