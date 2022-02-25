NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Six-year-old JJ Montalban is New Bedford’s newest police officer. The young boy attended an honorary swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
JJ is in desperate need of a heart transplant due to a rare heart condition.
According to a Facebook post by the city, after meeting Officer Shane Harris and Officer Gene Fortes, JJ knew he wanted to become an officer as well.
“We are so happy to welcome JJ into our home here. We are praying for you JJ, and we love you!” the Facebook post continued.