By CBSBoston.com Staff
BROCKTON (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy in Brockton has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro.

Jeremy Depina, of Brockton, was arrested on Thursday. He’ll be held until his arraignment on a murder charge in Brockton District Court on Monday.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro was found with a single gunshot wound to his head in a car in the driveway of an Ash Street home on February 10.

He’s the second teen to be arrested in connection with Andrade-Monteiro’s murder. Tashawn Brown was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. He is being held without bail.

