CHELSEA (CBS) – This week’s weather whiplash has set-in for people in Chelsea who found themselves digging out yet again.

After Wednesday’s record-breaking warmth, a snowstorm dumped more than seven inches in and around Chelsea on Friday.

“We had two good storms and here is the third one. Hopefully, this is the last one,” one person said.

Richie Smigielsky has lived in Chelsea for the better part of 70 years. His two older brothers live right next door.

“Even though I’m in my 70s, they are older than me. I am the youngest, so I have to do all the work,” said Smigielsky. “So, they are in there having hot tea and lunch, and I am out here shoveling.”

While some worked to clean off their cars and driveways, others were working their regular beat.

Anthony Fabrizio has worked for the United States Postal Service for 28 years, and he knows this weather all too well.

“You just have to be safe. You just have to do the right thing,” said Fabrizio. “The snow I don’t mind. It’s the ice that’s the problem.”

Fabrizio said he is not surprised by the turn in weather over the course of a few days. He said he is hopeful better weather is around the corner.

“Once the nice weather comes here, and hopefully the mask mandate is gone, everyone can go and have a nice spring and summer,” Fabrizio said.

Jacilyn Briggs moved to Chelsea last year but is used to digging out her car after spending years in East Boston.

“We keep getting teased with the really nice days and this is a setback,” said Briggs. “But I think spring will be coming super soon. I hope anyway because I cannot take much more of this shoveling.”

These residents can only hope.