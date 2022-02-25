BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blower, we’ve got a snowy Friday.

Nothing new at this point in the season, we have all been through the drill, but some things to keep in mind.

-The majority of the snow and therefore the toughest travel will be in the morning. While the snow won’t completely end, it will be much more manageable by afternoon and evening.

-This is a late-season storm. So even though the sun won’t be out, the sun angle helps to minimize the impact on roads (as long as the snow isn’t coming down too heavily). This will be the case Friday afternoon. While it will still be snowing in many areas, the impact will be much lower.

-In many areas south of the Pike the snow will change to or mix with sleet and rain. This will help to compact the accumulation quite a bit but also make the snow very heavy and tough to move. The farther northwest you live, the lighter and fluffier the snow. Big difference between a place like Fitchburg (8-to-12 inches of relatively light and fluffy snow) and areas south and near the coast, like Boston, where 4-to-8″ might look like less but feel like more.

FRIDAY TIMELINE

5 a.m. – 11 a.m.: The main part of the storm. Heaviest precipitation, majority of the snow accumulation. This will be one of those “front end thumps.” Basically, the majority of the snow all comes in about 6 hours on the front end of the storm. By 11 a.m. the mixing line will make its farthest northward push. Best guess right now, up to about the Massachusetts Turnpike. Snow changes to sleet and then rain over Cape Cod and the Islands during Friday morning. Rain gets as far north as about Plymouth. From Plymouth north to about Boston you change from snow to sleet.

11 a.m.- 5 p.m.: The “meat” of the storm is over. About 90% of the total accumulation is done. The precipitation gets more showery and scattered. The winds turn more northerly late in the afternoon, changing any sleet or rain showers (south of the Pike) back over to snow. Again, with the higher sun angle and lighter intensity of precipitation, I don’t think much will accumulate on roads in this time. You can certainly start the cleanup in the afternoon, you might need to make one more quick pass Friday evening/night to clean off the final coating to an inch.

After 5 p.m.: Just some scattered snow flurries/showers. Not much of consequence left. We will likely see some flurries through about 10pm, so technically the final flakes won’t be done until late Friday night.

SNOW AMOUNTS:

The “jackpot zone” from this storm will be just north and west of Boston, where we are forecasting 8-12″. This area extends from central and southern New Hampshire down through a large portion of Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties.

We are forecasting 4-8″ from Cape Ann down the coast through Boston and to about Plymouth. Also 4-8″ in much of Norfolk County and northern Plymouth and Bristol counties.

For the South Coast and Upper Cape, only about 2-4” of snow with lots of mixing.

Finally, the outer Cape and Islands get just a coating to a few inches, a bit at the beginning and a bit at the tail end.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Nothing hugely noteworthy in the immediate pipeline after the storm passes. Generally colder than average through early next week and it appears more of a “zonal” flow for a while, meaning a low likelihood of any major storms in the short term.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.