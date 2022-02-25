ANDOVER (CBS) — A flock of frozen turkeys marched through the snow on Friday in Andover. They were seemingly less enthusiastic than a nearby pair of pups, who can’t get enough of it.

“Oh, they’re obsessed. Frankie sprints out the door whenever he sees snow,” said the owner of one of the dogs. “Every so often I don’t mind the snow. It’s the slush afterwards that I don’t appreciate.”

The snow has been coming down steadily all morning. The inches quickly stacked up and turned Andover into a winter wonderland.

With kinds on school vacation, neighborhoods were quieter than usual Friday morning, except for the plows out pushing piles of snow and people clearing their driveways and cars.

“It’s pretty easy to clean. It’s really light. It’s not sticking to my car, which is nice, but there’s a lot of it,” Alex Bailey said.

Bailey gave herself an extra hour to get to work Friday morning, planning to take it slow.

One plow driver says he saw a lot of cars skidding and sliding on the slippery roads.

“Just people not being able to get up hills or come off a red light,” said the plow driver. “Take it slow, and you’ll get there eventually.”

While most residents said they don’t mind the snow, they also wouldn’t mind saying sayonara to it for the season.

“I actually like it. I like to ski,” said one man. “I’ll be done with it pretty soon time to golf time to switch over to the new season.”