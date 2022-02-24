BOSTON (CBS) — Outside St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jamaica Plain, 95-year-old William Stan walked up to the foot of the church’s steps on Thursday. He then dropped to his knees and prayed for Ukraine and his family living there.
Stan is a US Army veteran from Ukraine whose family moved west when Germany occupied their home. He woke up Thursday morning to images of Russia invading the land where he was born. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion that took place late Wednesday.
“A repetition of Hitler and Czechoslovakia, there’s no doubt about it,” Stan said. “At this point to have a war, I thought the human race progressed a little bit. But it doesn’t seem like it.”
Members of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) are calling for a stronger response from the United States and its allies.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Stan. “I know Ukrainians, they’re not going to surrender.”
The attacks have been condemned by President Joe Biden, other world leaders, and the congressional delegation from Massachusetts.