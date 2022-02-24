BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of people gathered at the Christ the King Ukrainian Church in Jamaica Plain Thursday to pray for peace in their homeland.

“We just hope that the war will stop. That’s our hope and our prayers for it,” said parishioner Olga Ivamid.

Many parishioners, like Yuriy Kurchak, have family in Ukraine – fighting for their freedom and for their lives.

“People are dying over there. Nobody sleeps – people die,” he said.

Another churchgoer told WBZ-TV, “I ask them to run. They said no, we’re going to stand. We’re going to stand to the end. If we need to, we’re going to die.”

Earlier in the day, people rallied on the State House steps calling on Russia to withdraw their troops.

Governor Charlie Baker said he was also moved by the violence. “The images of parents cradling their children… but because unfortunately because of their familiarity,” said Gov. Baker.

While most kids were enjoying the week off school, one Ukrainian teen is navigating these tough emotions.

“This entire week, I see my friends going on vacations… and I’m sitting at home wondering if my family in Ukraine is going to be okay because of this,” 13-year-old Andrew Kurchak said.

With overwhelming sadness comes hope through the power of prayer.

“The community makes you feel more united at this stage. We support each other,” said Ivamid. “All of us have families and prayer brings us together.”