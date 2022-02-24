JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday, members of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) are calling for a stronger response from the United States and its allies.

Vsevolod Petriv of the UCCA’s Boston chapter said sanctions against Russia are not enough.

“Putin has just shown he is willing to trade lives. And we’re sitting there playing with dollars,” Petriv told WBZ-TV. “I’d like to see a lot of support. And I’d like to see the U.S. and the allies show stronger position. Putin is saying he’s willing to trade lives. And we’re willing to stop him with sanctions. So, we’re not doing well right now.”

Petriv said he believes Putin should be tried for war crimes.

The UCCA has a national office in New York City, a bureau in Washington, D.C., and dozens of other local chapters around the country. Volunteers in the organization advocate for more than 1.5 million Americans of Ukrainian descent.

“The only thing that I’m really afraid of now is that because of how many troops he’s got and all those positions, it might from his perspective be simpler and easier to go in and take the whole country,” Petriv said. “He’s going to have quite a fight, which means a lot of innocent blood will be on his hands.”