JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – The news of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is setting in for those who immigrated to the United States from both countries.

Several Russian immigrants told WBZ-TV they are heartbroken and sickened by the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

“(He’s) no good, no good,” said one woman at Bazaar in Brookline on Thursday.

“I don’t like him,” said another. “He is too demanding; but he is clever, you can’t deny that. He is so clever.”

Larisa Brodsky, of Jamaica Plain, immigrated from Russia in 1989.

Brodsky said her son and grandchildren currently live in Kharkiv, Ukraine and are hiding from the imminent threat.

Brodsky was able to call her son Wednesday night as the invasion started.

“I heard bombing sounds,” Brodsky said. “They are hiding. I was happy they were able to go because maybe they would have been stopped everywhere.”

Brodsky cited Russian state-run media outlets for helping fuel the misinformation that she credits for convincing Russians to back the invasion.

“It’s many, many, many years of propaganda that people created trust and support in this horrible leader,” Brodsky said. “There is no justification for this war. That is why it is painful. This is one person (Putin) calling something bad and make other people think it is.”

Brodsky had not been able to reach her son again as of Thursday afternoon.