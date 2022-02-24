Report: NESN Pursuing Youkilis, Middlebrooks For Color Commentator Job; Merloni Declines OfferNESN is currently pursuing Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks, while Lou Merloni has passed on an offer, according to a report.

Report: Aaron Rodgers To Inform Packers Of Decision 'Soon,' With Several Teams Already Making Offers For QBAaron Rodgers emerged from his 12-day cleanse with a cryptic social media message that read a whole lot like a retirement speech. The quarterback, though, said that he was merely feeling thankful and that he hadn't yet made a decision on his NFL future. That's going to change. And soon.

MLB Threatens Missed Games, Paychecks For Players If Deal Isn't Struck By MondayIt's getting ugly in the "negotiations" taking place between Major League Baseball and its players' union.

Tom Brady To Appear In And Produce Comedy Movie Involving Patriots' Super Bowl LI VictoryNow retired from football, Tom Brady is going Hollywood.

Tom Grilk Stepping Down As B.A.A. President And CEO After Boston Marathon In AprilAfter more than 11 years as president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, Tom Grilk is stepping down.