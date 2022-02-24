BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry Remy became a beloved part of Boston baseball fans’ lives for more than three decades. Though the baseball broadcasting legend is irreplaceable, NESN has seemingly looked to Red Sox infielders of the past to try to help fill the void on Red Sox broadcasts.
That's according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, who reported that the network unsuccessfully pursued former Red Sox infielder and Framingham native Lou Merloni. NESN is currently pursuing Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks, two other infielders from days of Red Sox past.
Cotillo reported that Dennis Eckersley is slated to work about half of the 162-game schedule alongside play-by-play man Dave O'Brien, with NESN auditioning "a handful" of candidates to fill the rest of the schedule. (That is, provided MLB plays a 162-game season, of course.)
According to Cotillo, Merloni turned down the role because he is “comfortable with the work/life balance his current gigs provide.” Merloni currently hosts the afternoon drive time show on WEEI, and works as a color commentator on Red Sox radio broadcasts for some games.
Youkilis — a third baseman and first baseman — won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 (though he had just two plate appearances that postseason) and 2007, earning three All-Star selections and winning a Gold Glove at third base in 2007. Middlebrooks, a third baseman, spent his first three MLB seasons with the Red Sox, winning a World Series in 2013.
The Red Sox season is set to begin on March 31, with the Tampa Bay Rays visiting Fenway Park for Opening Day.