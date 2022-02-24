BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,556 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Thursday and 48 additional deaths.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,536,565. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,626.
According to the DPH, the data reported on Thursday included numbers that were not reported on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, the data reported on Thursday included numbers that were not reported on Wednesday.

"The data report today (2/24) reflects higher numbers than usual due to a systems issue that temporarily interrupted reporting from several hospital systems yesterday. The issue has been resolved and the missing data have been included in today's dashboard," the DPH said in a statement.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 2.21%.
There were 76,664 total new tests reported.
There are 512 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 97 patients currently in intensive care.