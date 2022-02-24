LITCHFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a New Hampshire couple fought off a hatchet-wielding stranger after he burst into their bedroom while they were sleeping and asked them “How do you want to die?”
Ian Morris, 24, is facing charges that include attempted murder, burglary, and kidnapping after the incident on Evergreen Circle in Litchfield. The victims did not know Morris, who lives in Jaffrey, and police said it appears to have been a random incident.
According to court documents, the couple was sleeping around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday when Morris allegedly appeared in their bedroom.
The couple told police they initially thought it was a prank. They began to get dressed and Morris told the male homeowner to go outside with him.
When the man refused, Morris allegedly struck him with the blunt end of the hatchet and a struggle ensued. The victim was able to knock the hatchet and a knife from Morris’ hands, and the female resident picked up the weapons.
When officers arrived following a 911 call, they found the male homeowner bleeding from his head and face. Morris allegedly had his arms around the man and was gripping his shirt, while the female resident was holding the knife and hatchet.
Morris was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the hearing was waived. He is being held until a bail hearing at a later date.