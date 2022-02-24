BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is urging drivers to stay off the roads on Friday due to a winter storm. The storm will arrive overnight, and some areas could get a foot of snow.
“Given the hazardous travel conditions that will be created by the storm, we are urging people to stay off the roads tomorrow if they can, especially during the morning commute,” Baker said Thursday evening.READ MORE: 'Most Traumatic Experience': Cape Cod Boy Recovering From Rare COVID Condition Returns Home
All non-emergency state employees have been instructed to work remotely on Friday. “We urge other employers to be flexible and to allow their employees to telework, if possible,” Baker said.READ MORE: Russian Immigrants In Boston Condemn Putin After Ukraine Invasion
MassDOT was out pretreating roads Thursday night and has approximately 3,500 pieces of equipment available clear the snow.MORE NEWS: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Talks About First 100 Days In Office
“If you travel, please leave yourself extra time and take it slow, and give the road crews plenty of space to do their work,” Baker said.