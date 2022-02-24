BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is marking the first 100 days of her four-year term. From the beginning, Wu has had to contend with big challenges starting with the pandemic.
Wu applauded Bostonians who have done what's necessary to bring COVID numbers down and discussed what she is most proud of so far.
"What I'm proudest of is seeing just how much we can change what is possible for the city of Boston, whether it's Mass and Cass and taking on what had been a really entrenched situation for years or on the transportation side where we have now announced three free bus routes coming to the city of Boston," Wu said. "The little things that city government can do can unlock big changes in people's lives."
The mayor says choosing a new school superintendent and a new police commissioner are top priorities and those processes are underway with a lot of input.
She also says the Board of Health will meet next week to talk about the possibility of dropping the mask mandate in Boston.