ANDOVER (CBS) – Human remains were found in the woods off of Routes 28 and 495 north in Andover earlier this week, the Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.
State and local police were back out combing the area again this afternoon, three days after getting a call from a dog walker who found the remains.
“Photographs of the remains (a skull, jaw and arm or leg bone) were sent to a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed that they were human remains,” the D.A. said in a statement.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.