DEDHAM (CBS) – Lawyers for retired Massachusetts State Trooper James Coughlin and his wife argued in court Thursday that a judge should drop a reckless endangerment charge against the couple related to the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who drowned during a graduation party at their Dedham home.
James and Leslie Coughlin face charges of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors following Polk’s death in June 2021.
Defense attorney Brian Kelly argued Thursday that Polk’s death was a tragedy, but not reckless endangerment. Kelly said the couple does not dispute that there was underage drinking at the home, but argued there was not substantial risk of serious bodily injury caused by the couple.
Hospital records introduced at a previous hearing showed that Polk was not drinking the night of his death.
“Alcohol was not a factor in his death. He couldn’t swim,” Kelly said in court Thursday.
Prosecutors argued that the pool was poorly lit, and the underage drinking caused risk to every child who was at the home.
Kelly called claims that the pool was poorly lit a “red herring,” arguing there is not law that requires a pool have proper lighting.
The judge took arguments under advisement and scheduled the couple’s next court appearance for April 6.