BOSTON (CBS) — Aaron Rodgers emerged from his 12-day cleanse with a cryptic social media message that read a whole lot like a retirement speech. The quarterback, though, said that he was merely feeling thankful and that he hadn’t yet made a decision on his NFL future.

That’s going to change. And soon.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted on Thursday that Rodgers will “soon” be informing the Packers of his NFL plans. She added that several teams have made offers to acquire the quarterback, who’s under contract for one more season (with a void year in 2023).

Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 24, 2022

Whether that means Rodgers will retire, return to the Packers, or demand a trade out of Green Bay is anybody’s guess. Rodgers has been difficult to read for well over a year now. But the football world should at least gain some clarity “soon” on what Rodgers hopes to do in 2022.

The 38-year-old just won his second straight MVP award after throwing 37 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the Packers to a 13-3 record, though the team lost its lone playoff game at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008 as Green Bay’s starter, Rodgers is 11-10 in the playoffs, winning the Super Bowl in 2010 but leading Green Bay to a 7-9 postseason record since that championship.

With a number of quarterbacks potentially on the move this offseason, Rodgers would certainly be the biggest. His decision could help ignite some action elsewhere around the league.