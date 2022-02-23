(MARE) – Dasanee is an active young lady of African American descent. She is reserved, quiet, and shy at first, but once she gets to know you, then she becomes very outgoing and talkative. Dasanee is naturally athletic, and she enjoys staying very active. Some of her favorite activities include playing soccer, basketball, swimming, and jumping on her trampoline. She is also musically inclined and is starting to recognize this newfound talent. She recently started taking trumpet lessons and knows how to play the piano and sing.

Legally freed for adoption, Dasanee would do well in a two-parent family who can provide her with the affection, stability, and structure she needs to thrive. She would very much love for there to be other children in the home, and possibly some pets. Interested families must be willing to help Dasanee maintain her relationship and visits with her brother and Aunt.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.